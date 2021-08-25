Health district talks West Nile virus after second pool of mosquitoes tests positive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another group of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus in Wichita Falls last week.

It was in a different area this time as well, so the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is doing everything they can to contain the spread.

Although there has not been much worry about it yet, officials said that could change because of all the rain Wichita Falls has received this year. Experts believe this won’t be the last time mosquitoes will test positive for the West Nile virus this year.

“West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes which have wings and the reservoir is birds which also have wings, so it is not going to be isolated to one little area,” Samantha Blair, Environmental Health Administrator for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said.

“It is flu like symptoms so malaise, fever, general crumminess, upper respiratory,” Blair said. “That sort of thing is what most people who are going to show symptoms are going to start with.”

Experts said this gave confirmation that it is in multiple places... so people need to be cautious and take the steps necessary to keep mosquitoes from biting them.

“We continue our mosquito control program until we stop seeing high level of mosquitoes which in Wichita Falls, Wichita County, it could be up into October-November because we are looking for those nighttime temperatures to be consistently below 50 degrees to really see a drop in that mosquito population,” Blair said.

Blair said no one in Wichita Falls has been reported positive for West Nile virus this year, but that does not mean it won’t happen because it has in the past.

