Hotter’N Hell Hundred to boost Wichita Falls economy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In just two short days, an event that brings in cyclists from all across the country will be taking off, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

It’s not just the people that Hotter’N Hell Hundred will bring, those riders will be bringing their wallets. This large scale event plays a big role in the economy of Wichita Falls as well.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred officials said those signed up to ride have passed the 8,000 mark and by the time registration closes, they expect it to be closer to 10,000. If that’s true, those 10,000 people will spend money in downtown Wichita Falls and all across the city.

“They spend money at restaurants, at hotels, at gas stations, at stores and all sorts of places and when they leave that money stays here,” said Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Whether it be 8,000 or 10,000 people, the city of Wichita Falls can stand to make a cool five to eight million dollars in this weekend alone; funds that will help rejuvenate the economy.

“It also gives a significant tax boost to the taxing authorities around here through both sales taxes, hotel motel taxes,” said Chip Filer, Executive Director of Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

That tax revenue goes toward making improvements and upgrades to the city thousands of business owners and individuals already call home.

“The community uses it to fund things like the MPEC, so this is an economic development project. Hotter’N Hell and frankly any tourism is economic development,” said Florsheim.

Revenue that businesses downtown and throughout the city just didn’t see with no in-person events last year.

“I think last year when we had to go 100 percent virtual I think that hurt the community,” said Filer.

“They use that money to send their kids to school or buy their kids a car, pay their rent locally so whatever it is. That’s a big deal, especially coming off the year that we’ve had with a lot of our locally owned businesses struggling,” said Florsheim.

It’s an event for everyone to have fun make money but also network.

“There are lots of riders that are business owners that are site consultants and real estate brokers, so it’s a great way to maintain a relationship with people like that. Might be able to bring a project to Wichita Falls at some point and connect those people with our local business community as well,” said Florsheim.

If you still want a chance at crossing the finishing line, it’s not too late to register in person at the Wichita Falls MPEC starting Thursday and until the race begins on Saturday.

To find out more information on registration, visit the Hotter’N Hell Hundred website.

News Channel 6 will be live at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to bring everyone the sights and sounds of the start of the event.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.