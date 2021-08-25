Hotter’N Hell Hundred offering virtual participation option

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If a rise in COVID-19 is what’s keeping you from attending the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, don’t worry. Event officials still have you covered.

Chip Filer, the event’s executive director, has given more options to people who are worried about being around so many others for no additional charge or penalty fee. He is giving everyone the option to participate virtually.

“We have probably a couple hundred people that have decided with everything going on that they are not going to come to the crowd,” said Filer. “They are going to do their ride on their day, their time, their place and do it virtually and record their times.”

Filer said typically if someone was registered then decided they could not make it, they would just lose their registration fee, but with everything going on this year, they’ve made some exceptions.

“Some people have decided to defer their registration to 2022 and we have agreed to do that for them,” said Filer. “We want the folks that come here to be healthy and to be able to ride. We don’t want to expose people to folks that are sick.”

Although he said he won’t mandate anything, Filer and his team have been letting everyone know to be considerate of others, asking them to wear masks when they are indoors or in crowded spots during the events so that everyone can remain safe while having a good time.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.