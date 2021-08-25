City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood...
In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye just wants to be Ye.

Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.

The documents, dated Aug. 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday, cite “personal reasons” for the change. An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned.

A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple’s four children also have his last name.

He has been holding a series of stadium listening parties for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Donda,” which is scheduled to be released before the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated
Elijah the Comfort Dog visits United Regional
Elijah the Comfort Dog visits United Regional
Like most nonprofits in the Wichita Falls, COVID-19 has impacted Habitat for Humanity as well.
Habitat for Humanity of WF in need of donations, volunteers
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Wichita Falls
Health district talks West Nile virus after second pool of mosquitoes tests positive
Health district talks West Nile virus after second pool of mosquitoes test positive
Health district talks West Nile virus after second pool of mosquitoes test positive