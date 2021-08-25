City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man stopped his capital murder trial with a guilty plea to the 1974 killing of a 17-year-old Texas girl. Glen McCurley was immediately sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the abduction, torture, rape and killing of Carla Walker.

Prosecutors had said they would not seek the death penalty for the 78-year-old Fort Worth man.

Walker was outside a Valentine’s Day party at a bowling alley the night of Feb. 17, 1974, when a man pistol-whipped her boyfriend and grabbed Walker.

Investigators weren’t able to solve the case until DNA technology advanced enough that a complete genetic profile could be developed from evidence gleaned from the girl’s clothing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Overton Ray Elementary School
Burkburnett elementary school sends letter to parents about COVID exposure protocols
Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their...
Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street

Latest News

Ronny Jackson represents the 13th congressional district of Texas.
Rep. Jackson to host Nocona town hall
Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the...
Governor Abbott issues Executive order maintaining prohibition of vaccine mandates in Texas
Perpetrators allegedly used a stolen vehicle to try and steal an ATM
Second suspect arrested for July ATM theft
WF Area Food Bank to host sculpture exhibit next Tuesday
WF Area Food Bank to host sculpture exhibit next Tuesday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County