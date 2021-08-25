City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Not as Hot by the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday looks hot with highs close to 100. We’ll remain hot for the rest of the week but temperatures will slowly fall into the lower to middle 90s by the weekend. Look for a breeze out of the south to impact riders on Saturday at the Hotter’N Hell 100. We’ll need to keep an eye on the tropics next week with a potential storm in the Gulf possibly impacting Texas.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their...
Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street

Latest News

Not as Hot for Hotter'N Hell
Not as Hot for Hotter'N Hell
A warm week ahead
Hot and humid afternoon
Hotter and Drier Weather