Not as Hot by the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday looks hot with highs close to 100. We’ll remain hot for the rest of the week but temperatures will slowly fall into the lower to middle 90s by the weekend. Look for a breeze out of the south to impact riders on Saturday at the Hotter’N Hell 100. We’ll need to keep an eye on the tropics next week with a potential storm in the Gulf possibly impacting Texas.

