NRA cancels annual meeting in Texas due to COVID concerns

The National Rifle Association has announced it has canceled its annual meeting, which had been set to be held next month in Houston, due to concerns over COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The National Rifle Association has announced it has canceled its annual meeting, which had been set to be held next month in Houston, due to concerns over COVID-19.

The NRA’s meeting had been set for Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 and would have been attended by thousands of people taking part in social gatherings and other events on acres of exhibit space.

The organization said Tuesday  it made the decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, where Houston is located. Houston, like other Texas cities and communities, has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant.

The NRA said impacts from the virus “could have broader implications” for those attending if the event went forward.

