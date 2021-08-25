City Guide
Rep. Jackson to host Nocona town hall

Ronny Jackson represents the 13th congressional district of Texas.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Congressman Ronny Jackson will host a town hall in Nocona on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents during the event. The town hall is open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary to attend.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza, located at 100 Baylor St.

Jackson represents Texas’s 13th congressional district, which includes Nocona, Wichita Falls, and Amarillo.

