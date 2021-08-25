Second suspect arrested for July ATM theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A second suspect has been arrested for July attempt to steal an ATM using a stolen vehicle.

Trenise Senegal was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday for criminal attempt at theft.

Law enforcement interrupted the burglary on July 20 when they saw a black F-250 truck backed up to an ATM in Parker Square. Suspects fled in the vehicle, which was later discovered to be stolen, before abandoning it behind the Cinemark Theatre and leading officers on a foot chase. Police arrested Seth Brashears on the scene.

Brashears reportedly told investigators that he had travelled to Wichita Falls from Houston with five men and one woman, and that they had been in town for about two days. Law enforcement conducted an investigation, during which they were able to pull footage from the motel where the alleged perpetrators were staying, and eventually were able to arrest Senegal.

Senegal is alleged to have been a lookout during the burglary, along with another male suspect that was unable to participate due to previous drug use.

Senegal has been charged with criminal attempt of theft less than $300,000, a felony. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

