Semi-trucks crash on U.S. 287 near Bellevue

Semi-trucks crash on US 287 in Clay County
Semi-trucks crash on US 287 in Clay County(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Two semi-trucks crashed Wednesday on U.S. 287 near Bellevue, leaving two people hospitalized.

One of the trucks was trying to turn onto FM 1288 when it was hit by the other truck. DPS officials said the driver was unable to stop and they believe speed may have been a factor.

Semi-trucks crash on US 287 in Clay County
Semi-trucks crash on US 287 in Clay County(kauz)

One of the drivers was taken to Nocona with minor injuries and the other was air-lifted to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
