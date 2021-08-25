Semi-trucks crash on U.S. 287 near Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Two semi-trucks crashed Wednesday on U.S. 287 near Bellevue, leaving two people hospitalized.

One of the trucks was trying to turn onto FM 1288 when it was hit by the other truck. DPS officials said the driver was unable to stop and they believe speed may have been a factor.

Semi-trucks crash on US 287 in Clay County (kauz)

One of the drivers was taken to Nocona with minor injuries and the other was air-lifted to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

