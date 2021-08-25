WF Area Food Bank to host sculpture battle next Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be hosting a sculpture battle next Tuesday at the September After Hours Artwalk.

“We wanted to celebrate Hunger Action Month by combining a food drive with the arts at the Wichita Falls Downtown Artwalk!”

The battle will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Blue.

Several teams will be vying for your votes for the “people’s choice” award, providing them the chance to a special prize donated by Whataburger. The sculptures will be made out of cans and non-perishable food.

