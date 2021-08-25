City Guide
WF man arrested after trading company car for new truck

David Shoop Jr. raised suspicion when a new car appeared in his driveway the same day he was...
David Shoop Jr. raised suspicion when a new car appeared in his driveway the same day he was fired from his job.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after allegedly trading in a company car for a new truck.

David Shoop Jr. was terminated from his job on Aug. 19. However, instead of turning in his company vehicle, he reportedly took it to a car dealership, hoping to trade the white Chevrolet for a new black truck.

Suspicions were raised after a new Dodge truck was seen in Shoop’s driveway on the same day he lost his job. A victim alleged that the title for the company car Shoop had driven was missing from its office file cabinet, telling police that Shoop had never owned part of the business and that he had no claim to the company car.

During the ensuing investigation, Patterson’s Dodge confirmed to police that Shoop was in the dealership on Aug. 21, and that he was in the process of trading the work vehicle in for the black Dodge. The company car had already been appraised, and Patterson’s had allowed Shoop to drive the black Dodge until he finalized the sale documents.

Shoop, 43, was arrested by police on Aug. 23 for a felony charge of theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

