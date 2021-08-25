City Guide
WF Symphony Orchestra opens “A Season of Celebration”

The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra will make an appearance in a December concert.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra’s new season is underway, with ticket sales opening to the public in September.

“A Season for Celebration” will feature five individually themed concerts, which will run from November to March. The season will include Texas tributes, holiday classics, Mozart, and even a “photo-choreography experience” featuring the work of Wichita Falls native Frank Yeager.

WFSO is expecting to host live audiences for the entire season. Ticket sales for new season tickets will open on Sept. 1; individual tickets will go on sale Sept. 15.

