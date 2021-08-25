Wichita County Law Enforcement Center passes inspection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center has passed inspection.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected it Wednesday and the facility passed its inspection.

The facility previously dealt with plumbing issues that interfered with it passing inspection.

The sheriff’s office added that small touches including vending, mattresses and small equipment are still being installed.

