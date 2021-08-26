Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Vernon Lions

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon joins the many Texoma high school football teams with a new head coach. Kevin Sherrill spent two seasons as the head coach at Sonora before joining the Lions, and when it comes to giving Vernon its first winning season since 2014, he said it comes down to one thing: hard work.

“Being in great shape means being mentally tough, it means being physically tough,” Coach Sherill said, “that’s what we’re looking for.”

Coach Sherrill said his Vernon Lions need senior leadership after losing a heavy senior class to graduation and going 2-9 last season.

“So we’re trying to develop leaders and you know out here in the heat and two-a-days and stuff like that start go get tough, your leaders start to rise to the top,” he said, “just a crucial part of any practice to keep the kids going.”

The players are feeling that hard work.

“Honestly it’s exhausting, but I think he’s working us good and we’re going to get a better record than we have been,” senior Salvador Perez II explained.

“You know sometimes we have a hard time stacking up against district opponents from a numbers standpoint, so you gotta be in great shape,” Coach Sherrill added.

But he isn’t just making changes to the amount of work the lions are putting into this preseason, he’s making changes to the offensive scheme and building upon the success found on defense.

“I want us to be a downhill football team,” he said, “I want us to be a run-oriented team.”

“I think our defense is pretty solid right now,” Perez added.

Coach Sherrill also wants to make sure Vernon’s opponents know that they’re not going to have an easy match ahead of them.

“We get off the bus, I want those teams to know they’ve got a fight coming,” he said.

The Lions open their season at home against Big Spring on Aug. 27.

