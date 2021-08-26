City Guide
Car collision in Burkburnett leads to multiple injuries

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital after a two-car collision.
At least one person was airlifted to the hospital after a two-car collision.(Texoma Drone Solutions LLC)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been multiple injuries during a two-car collision in Burkburnett on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of College St. and S. Berry St., just past Post Oak.

At least one victim was reportedly airlifted to the hospital while another rode in an ambulance. Witnesses on the scene told News Channel 6 that there was an empty baby carrier on the road after a child was removed from one of the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

