Car collision in Burkburnett leads to multiple injuries

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been multiple injuries during a two-car collision in Burkburnett on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of College St. and S. Berry St., just past Post Oak.

At least one victim was reportedly airlifted to the hospital while another rode in an ambulance. Witnesses on the scene told News Channel 6 that there was an empty baby carrier on the road after a child was removed from one of the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.