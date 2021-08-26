City Guide
City View ISD Enhancing New Career Paths

By Julia Melim
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re highlighting the City View Independent School District. It’s a growing school district that provide a world-class education, are competitive in sports, have a wide array of extra curricular activities, and offer several career and technology programs - allowing students to choose the path that is right for them.

As the long-awaited school year begins and students are going back to in-person learning, our News Channel 6 City Guide host Julia Melim set down with superintendent for the City View Independent School District, Tony Bushong, to find out more about the amazing career opportunities they have to offer, the history behind it, and how City View keeps getting better year, after year.

“City View itself has been around a long time,” Tony Bushong said. “When people come and visit they can see that we are a place that’s growing and a place where they want to be.”

At City View ISD, they offer a knowledgeable and caring staff, along with great student-to-teacher ratios. They also offer top of the line facilities, including a large field house, and the Career and Technology Center. They offer multiple career paths, such as nursing school and culinary classes for those who would like to pursue those careers.

“We’re very excited - and these kids can leave us with certificates, in being a nurse assistant, and at that point that can either go and work somewhere like a hospital or retirement home, or they can go on to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse or a Registered Nurse.” Bushong said.

At their culinary kitchen, the teacher can demonstrate to the students the dishes they intend to prepare, and help them find their passion for cooking.

“We believe that this is going to help kids to where when they leave here - and they have taken four years of these classes, and each year they are stepping it up - that they would be able to leave here and go work in a professional kitchen as a sous-chef and then one day be a chef themselves,” Bushong said.

The goal of City View ISD is to give the students more career options. “It’s to give them a path that they can leave and immediately go into the workforce and make a good living, that’s what we want,” Bushong said.

To schedule a campus tour today, visit their website: cityview-isd.net

If you would like your business, non-profit or event featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

