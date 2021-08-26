Hotter’N Hell Hundred giving back to nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings people from all over the country to Wichita Falls. Along with thousands of people, it brings in millions of dollars.

HHH has a lot of volunteers throughout the events helping set up, provide supplies and so much more. Executive Director Chip Filer said the event would not be possible without the help from all the people and organizations, so they make sure to give back.

“We take the rest of it and we donate it to those nonprofit organizations who support Hotter’N Hell Hundred,” said Filer.

READ: Hotter’N Hell Hundred rider preparing for 22nd year

Filer said last year took a hit on everyone and did damage behind the scenes that people did not see. Having it back this year, bringing in that income will not only boost businesses and HHH but those nonprofit organizations who do so much for our community every year.

News Channel 6 will be live at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to bring everyone the sights and sounds of the start of the event.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.