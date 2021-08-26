City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county...
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.

Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis told the Associated Press via text message that suspects in the shooting Thursday morning have been taken into custody.

David Guzman, an assistant to the mayor, says there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people about 60 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Shoop Jr. raised suspicion when a new car appeared in his driveway the same day he was...
WF man arrested after trading company car for new truck
Overton Ray Elementary School
Health district addresses Burkburnett elementary COVID exposure letter
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Overton Ray Elementary School
Burkburnett elementary school sends letter to parents about COVID exposure protocols
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Suicide bombers target Kabul airport; 13 dead, Russia says
Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led police on a...
WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van