Mustangs Pantry makes sure students don’t go to class hungry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University students haven’t even been in class a full week yet, but that hasn’t stopped university staff from making sure the Mustang’s fall semester is just a little bit easier.

The MSU Texas Mustangs Pantry has been around since 2018. In just that short period of time, that food has helped 3,500 students a year, which equals 17,000 meals a year.

“I’m extremely happy it has benefited us in so many ways,” said Josenne Dore, MSU Texas student.

Students that have plans of 75 meals or less a semester just simply had to give their ID numbers to receive a bag full of rice, beans and on a good day even a whole chicken. Staple items that lots of students take home to make a meal with.

“We’re from the Caribbean, we base our dishes on meals that we cook in the Caribbean, rice and peas, chicken, macaroni, pie, potato salad,” said Judzonna Dore, MSU Texas student.

The need for more food for students living on or off campus has only continued to grow.

“Today is the first day of the new semester, we’ve already got more students than we usually get and have gotten last year at this time,” said Cindy Cummings, special events coordinator at MSU Texas.

“We got a couple of the main groceries here so we just have to go to Walmart to get like a meat or another side if it’s not here between the week, but it’s a great incentive to students. Like we can come here and get hands on access to food,” said Josenne.

And it’s all thanks to food and equipment donations that come in from faculty, churches and an entire community standing behind these students.

“I’ve gotten little stories from some of the students, they were eating ketchup and rice. It just breaks your heart to think what they’re going through so I think it’s huge that they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from and they can focus on their studies and become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Cummings.

Cummings said she and her staff have continued bagging food items so that there is as little contact as possible and they could always use more food donations.

If you would like more information or to donate to the Mustangs Pantry, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.