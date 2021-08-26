City Guide
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The reservation app OpenTable is partnering with CLEAR to use its digital vaccination verification capability.

Here’s how it works. If a restaurant has a vaccination requirement, OpenTable users will be notified with a banner from CLEAR.

Clicking on it will take them to a page with instructions for signing up for a free account.

Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.(Source: CNN/file)

Once that is done, they’ll have to scan a passport or ID card and send a selfie via CLEAR to verify their identity.

Users do not have to be part of CLEAR’s paid identity verification program used at airports to sign up for its digital vaccine card.

The program is expected to launch next month.

OpenTable currently lists more than 400 restaurants in the U.S. that require indoor diners to be vaccinated.

