Sen. Ted Cruz visits Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz paid a visit to the Falls to host a roundtable with small business owners in town.

One by one, Cruz heard out the concerns of each owner with a majority of the concerns centered around the fact that businesses are in dire need of workers.

For Cruz, people not returning to work is a problem he believes stems from Washington.

“Government policy is playing a big part in that because right now the government is paying people more money not to work than they made working and it’s really simple, people respond to incentives and when the government comes in and pays you more money to stay at home than to go to work, a whole lot of people are gonna choose not to go to work,” Cruz said.

Cruz went on to say that, “...the social safety net should be a trampoline and not a hammock.”

“Every single person had really good results in getting answers to their questions and basically it came down to he wants to take those concerns back to Washington and he wants to work on them as hard as he can,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

