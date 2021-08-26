Temperatures are Looking Better by the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 90s this weekend as our heat pump begins weakening some. This may also allow for some small rain chances to pop up at times. These raindrops should not impact the race on Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with what looks like a hurricane possibly forming and threatening the northwestern coast. It’s too early to say whether or not this would have a direct impact on the Texas coast.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.