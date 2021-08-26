City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Temperatures are Looking Better by the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 90s this weekend as our heat pump begins weakening some. This may also allow for some small rain chances to pop up at times. These raindrops should not impact the race on Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with what looks like a hurricane possibly forming and threatening the northwestern coast. It’s too early to say whether or not this would have a direct impact on the Texas coast.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Overton Ray Elementary School
Burkburnett elementary school sends letter to parents about COVID exposure protocols
Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their...
Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street

Latest News

Watching the Tropics
Not as Hot for Hotter'N Hell
Not as Hot for Hotter'N Hell
Not as Hot by the Weekend
A warm week ahead