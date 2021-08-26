WF Farmers Market happening at MSU Texas Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re a Wichita Falls Farmers Market regular, it will not be held at its normal location this Saturday.

Instead, it will take place at Midwestern State University from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Killingsworth and Pierce halls on the Jesse Rogers Promenade.

Come out for the fun! There will be local vendors, food trucks, and live music.

