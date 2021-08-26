City Guide
WF Farmers Market happening at MSU Texas Saturday

There will be local vendors, food trucks, and live music.(Wichita Falls Farmer's Market Facebook page)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re a Wichita Falls Farmers Market regular, it will not be held at its normal location this Saturday.

Instead, it will take place at Midwestern State University from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Killingsworth and Pierce halls on the Jesse Rogers Promenade.

Come out for the fun! There will be local vendors, food trucks, and live music.

