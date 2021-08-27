157 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 157 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

76 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 802 new cases and four new deaths reported this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, August 23, 2021 1 60s 154 62 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 2 80s and 90s 190 64 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1 20s 149 71 Thursday, August 26, 2021 0 -- 152 71 Friday, August 27, 2021 0 -- 157 76

Last week, there were a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths and 556 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 157 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending August 27, 2021, to 802. There were four deaths total reported; Case 16,017 (60-69), Case 3,416 (re-infection, vaccinated Pfizer, 80+), 16,763 (vaccinated Pfizer, 80+) and Case 15,953 (20-29).

For the week ending August 27, 2021, there are 802 new cases, 76 hospitalizations, and 325 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were vaccinated is 7.4%.

To date, Wichita County has had 108 reinfections (up 10), and of those, 15 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 311 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 59 new breakthrough cases; 57 are symptomatic, 9 were hospitalized, and 5 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending August 27, 2021, the positivity rate is 31%.

Total Hospitalizations = 76

Stable - 49

Critical - 27

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 4

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 5

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 11

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 8

Critical - 8

60 - 69

Stable - 12

Critical - 8

70 - 79

Stable - 4

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 3

