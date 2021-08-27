Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Old High Coyotes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the day of their first home game, Old High Coyote Head Coach Grant Freeman said his team is ready to take on an opponent, and he’s excited for the Wichita Falls community to see his team in action.

“We have to kick them out of here,” he said about his players, “they love to come out here, they love to get out here and play, they love to be in the weight room, they love to be in the film room. They’re just football junkies.”

“It’ll be way better this year,” senior defensive end Caemon Robertson said, “and it’ll end way better than it did last year.”

Coyote seniors like robertson and Bricen Vialpando are working hard to make sure 2021 doesn’t end like 2020: missing out on playoffs due to a tiebreaker.

“It was just a lot of young inexperienced kids,” Vialpando, a senior wide receiver and safety, said, “but I think the more experience they get throughout the season it’s going to pay off with the hard work we had over this offseason.”

They said the work they’ve put in over the offseason is going to start paying dividends as they get ready for district play.

“We came closer, we’ve definitely gotten closer over the offseason,” Robertson said, “we’re a greater family then what we’ve been.”

“By the time we come out of non-district we know what we’ve got as a team, and it’s a good product that we can put out going into district,” Coach Freeman added.

In his final season with the Coyotes Vialpando said he’s pushing his fellow receivers to be an unstoppable force.

“I feel like we have a really strong receiving corps this year, and it’s going to be hard to stop,” he said.

Coach Freeman is pushing to add some depth to the both sides of the ball.

“We want our kids to play flexible and multiple. So we feel like that gives us the best advantage. We want to stretch the field horizontally and vertically, we want to get into some different personnel groups, some different formations,” he explained.

The Coyotes took on the Chisholm Trail Rangers for their first game. You can find the final score here and find highlights here.

