Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Rider Raiders
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rider Raiders have made it to the state semifinals twice in the last three seasons, but this year, they’ve lost the large senior class that helped get them there.

Players on this year’s Rider team, however, said there’s talent just waiting in the wings to come out and show out.

“Those guys that graduated kind of set the example and standard for what we want to do, and the young guys have just picked right up, and they’re kind of ready to take the next step and do what they need to do,” head coach Marc Bindel said.

“People think that we can’t do as good and I use that a motivation that these people have been here like my buddy Coleman (Bledsoe, linebacker) or Anquan (Willis, junior running back) that we can deliver the business as well,” senior linebacker Jordan Rex added.

Those players are just part of that group of returning starters that will be building upon that success and help junior Jack Pitts make the transition from safety to quarterback.

“They’ve really earned the right to get out there and play and give our team a chance to play,” Coach Bindel said.

There is still some work that needs to be done before the Raiders take on Dumas to make sure they’re at their absolute best.

“Fine tune offensive formations and how we’re going to get people the ball, we’ve got to work on,” Coach Bindel explained, “then defensively just getting lined up not getting beat up are things we got to work on.”

“Learn how to tackle better, really learn everything better,” Rex added, “we’re only going to get better throughout the season.”

The Raiders travel to the Panhandle to take on the Dumas Demons Aug. 27.

