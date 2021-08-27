City Guide
FallsRide hours reduced through Sept. 3
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is reducing more FallsRide hours due to an employee shortage.

The next reduction will start on Aug. 28 and last through Sept. 3. Reduced bus service times and route information can be found below:

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

  • All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

  • Connector and North Routes will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

  • Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

  • Connector and North Routes will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

  • Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

  • Connector and North Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Night Crawler will still remain in service; passengers who normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route instead.

Fallsride hour reductions started in early August and have been expanded upon since then.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for the city of Wichita Falls should head to the city’s employment website.

