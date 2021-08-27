Grava Del Fuego ride aims to be bigger and better in 2nd year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, its the thousands of cyclists lined up along Scott Street that probably comes to mind. But the newest event, the Grava Del Fuego gravel ride, gives riders a new way at experiencing Texoma.

“We go out east into Clay County and we ride around on the gravel roads out there and then we come back and have some fun,” David Coleman, the Grava Del Fuego ride director, said.

The event kicks off Saturday at 7:05 PM at the corner of 7th Street and Indiana Ave, right outside the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

“You get to watch the sun go down and then the moon come up and it cools off and it’s really present and it’s just a blast,” Coleman said.

The ride can last into the early morning hours and covers between 40 and 100 kilometers of roads. The idea to add this unique event came about after a few cyclists from Wichita Falls participated in a gravel grind race in Cooke County.

“And afterwards we thought we could do this in Wichita Falls. So we talked to Hotter’N Hell and they were game,” Ryan Raeke, the Grava Del Fuego route builder, said.

The first Grava Del Fuego in 2019 saw around 400 participants. One of them was David Coleman, who was instantly hooked.

“I rode my mountain bike on the gravel ride and it was so much fun that I bought a gravel bike and have just been loving it,” Coleman said.

Riders will need to wear a helmet and have front and tail lights on their bikes. Coleman adds with late registration, it looks like they will have more cyclists participate this year than the first.

“I mean this is our biggest event, it brings all the cycling community together with all the friends and you get to show off Wichita Falls,” Raeke said.

