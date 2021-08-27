City Guide
Law enforcement on scene of rollover crash on FM 367 E
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement with the Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at a “major” accident on FM 367 E.

Sheriff David Duke said a pickup rolled and knocked down powerlines and poles in the area.

No injuries to the vehicle occupants have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

