Law enforcement on scene of rollover crash on FM 367 E
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement with the Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at a “major” accident on FM 367 E.
Sheriff David Duke said a pickup rolled and knocked down powerlines and poles in the area.
No injuries to the vehicle occupants have been confirmed at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
