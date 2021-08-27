City Guide
Low 90′s for Hotter’n Hell Weekend

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the high-pressure system that’s been over our area begins to weaken we do look to see cooler temps into next week. For Friday we look to see a high near 95. On Saturday temps will be in the mid 70′s when the cannon fires at 7:05 AM. Temps gradually rise into the 80′s through the morning and look to be close to 90 by 1 PM. Winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. Sunday cooler temps stick around but a pop-up shower or two is possible.

