Low 90′s for Hotter’n Hell Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the high-pressure system that’s been over our area begins to weaken we do look to see cooler temps into next week. For Friday we look to see a high near 95. On Saturday temps will be in the mid 70′s when the cannon fires at 7:05 AM. Temps gradually rise into the 80′s through the morning and look to be close to 90 by 1 PM. Winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. Sunday cooler temps stick around but a pop-up shower or two is possible.

