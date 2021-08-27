Midnight is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Midnight, a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Midnight arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services about a week ago, and is described as the best-behaved dog in the shelter! However, her handlers are extremely worried that she’ll be overlooked by potential adopters: Midnight has the “least adoptable” combination of being a pit bull with black fur, two traits that usually see animals staying longer with Animal Services.

Our team can attest that Midnight is a sweet girl whose big doe eyes will make you fall in love. Her youth and smarts make her exceedingly trainable, and all reports say she’s gotten along beautifully with other dogs in the shelter.

This little lady is hoping desperately for a home, and we hope she’ll meet someone to love soon!

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls. You can see Midnight and other adoptable animals here.

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

