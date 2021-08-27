A Not So Hotter’N Hell Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump that’s been sitting over us will weaken as we get into the weekend. This will allow temperatures to drop into the lower and middle 90s. There may be some very small spotty showers around, but the chances of actually getting wet are very small. Tropical Storm Ida will become Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Its impacts will stay well east of us.

