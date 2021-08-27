Parents, graduates gather to remember Notre Dame Catholic School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Parents and graduates gathered Thursday to remember and honor a piece of Wichita Falls history.

Notre Dame Catholic School, the only Catholic school in Wichita Falls, is being torn down after its Diocese decided there wasn’t enough money to keep it open.

So graduates and parents of students came together to show that even if the buildings are gone, the memories made there can never be torn down.

“It’s just heart wrenching to see a part of your life being destroyed a piece at a time,” said Mary Morath Wolf, who graduated from Notre Dame with her twin sister in 1982.

Wolf was the youngest of nine siblings to graduate from Notre Dame, with the oldest graduating in 1969.

“They are tearing down our school, but they can’t take the memories away,” said Mary Berend, parent of four Notre Dame graduates. “It was a great school, that’s all I can say. They had wonderful teachers and the kids all did well.”

Berend’s oldest child graduated in 1981, while her youngest graduated in 1997.

The group of parents and graduates have had their heart-shaped tributes taken down several times now, but they’re all continuing to honor the school’s legacy by setting up more.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth decided to close down the school after years of costly renovations that kept getting put off.

It’s not clear what will replace the school, but the city of Wichita Falls said the area has only been zoned for residential use.

