SAFB security forces member arrested after leaving scene of Burkburnett accident

Destiny Periguez
Destiny Periguez(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base security forces member was arrested Thursday after she allegedly left the scene of an accident in Burkburnett and concealed her location from police.

Burkburnett police first responded to a car accident near the intersection of College St. and S. Berry St., just past Post Oak.

Court documents state officers saw a car with significant damage facing the wrong way and the driver appeared to have left the scene. Officers searched the car and found mail belonging to Destiny Periguez.

A bystander reportedly said they knew the car belonged to Periguez and that she was a member of the Sheppard AFB security forces. Periguez’s commander called her, and she said she was okay and traveling in a car to Lawton.

She then allegedly said she was in her dorm at Sheppard AFB. When officers started to talk with her, Periguez reportedly told them she was at a hospital.

Court documents state police believe Periguez’s non-compliance and efforts to conceal her location were to avoid potential consequences, which also interfered with the officers’ investigation into the car accident.

A ping to Periguez’s phone revealed she was at a residence in Lawton.

Periguez was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday and is being charged with interfering with public duties and duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape. Her total bond was set at $3,000.

