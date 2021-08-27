Thousands flock to HHH consumer fair for packet pick-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For 40 years, the hype of Hotter‘N Hell Hundred has continued to grow. And, each race weekend in recent memory, the hype is seen in person for the first time at the consumer show.

“It’s absolutely one of the biggest things in cycling around here,” rider R.C. Crosby said.

A maze of 60 vendors with everything a biker could ever dream of.

And, before each rider can look forward to taking on miles of gravel or pavement on Saturday, they must first go through 40 feet of plastic table at the consumer show on Thursday.

“We try to service all these people to get their packets in this tight little spot.” Chairman of packet pick-up, Kayce Henderson said.

Packet pick-up: the time where nearly 10,000 riders get their unique race numbers and when the reality of “Hell” starts to set in for the masses.

“When you’ve got your mindset to the hundred miles or even the 100k, it can be overwhelming,” rider Beth Dahl said.

Overwhelming? Yes, but a sacrifice thousands continue to make and it all starts going through 40 feet of plastic table.

“I love this ride and it has a special place in my heart,” rider Eric Hart said. “It’s hard, but it’s a blast.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.