2021 Hotter N’ Hell blazes through WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter N’ Hell Hundred wrapped up on Saturday in Wichita falls and riders can now rest easy after crossing the finish line.

“It was a good ride. I mean we’ve been kind of training for the last two months just tryna make sure that we finish. So that was the goal which was to finish,” said Eric Francis, rider Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.

Racers took their positions starting at 7 this morning. They watched Sheppard Air Force Base planes flyover Downtown Wichita falls they waited to begin their 50 miles, 25 miles and 100 mile races.

“This is the first big race, this is the furthest we’ve ever went,” said Francis.

“I love having the family aspect. Especially getting to ride with my girls and knowing that my boys get to ride with their dad and their grandad,” said Melissa Shreffler, rider Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.

Once riders took off they made their way pass mile markers and rest stops.

“We’ve seen lots of broken bones. Anything from collar bones to lots of deep lacerations from just falling off and skidding across the ground,” said Heather Cobb, volunteer Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.

While some did have a few hiccups on the road it was another successful year of Hotter N’ Hell 2021.

“People are happy yelling at each other yelling at us. That’s one of the great things about this we see people from all over the world. I met some people from Norway this morning they were riding and telling us thank you for being out here. We want them to have a good time and remember Wichita Falls,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer of Wichita Falls Police Department.

“I think it was great that the city came out. We had a lot of people along the course that waived and that were excited for us to be in the city. It really was just a warm welcome,” said Robert Medlock, rider Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.

“Yeah I plan on being here next year. I don’t know exactly which race I’ll do yet but God willing I’ll be here,” said Brad Fisk, racer Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 60 Plus Road Race.

Hotter N’ Hell event organizers and all the thousands of volunteers that come together to make this happen say they are already planning next years Hotter n’ Hell 2022 Edition.

