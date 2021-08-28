City Guide
40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders

The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
By Tyler Boydston and Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mike Vitale was the first to cross the finish line at this year’s Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred.

Thousands of riders from across the country joined together in Wichita Falls Saturday morning for the 40th anniversary of the event.

Last year, the event went virtual due to the Coronavirus.

The race kicked off at 7 a.m. Vitale crossed the finish line shortly before 9:45 after making the 100k trek.

Stay tuned on NewsChannel6.com and the News Channel 6 app for more coverage of the event throughout the weekend.

