40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mike Vitale was the first to cross the finish line at this year’s Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred.

Thousands of riders from across the country joined together in Wichita Falls Saturday morning for the 40th anniversary of the event.

Last year, the event went virtual due to the Coronavirus.

The race kicked off at 7 a.m. Vitale crossed the finish line shortly before 9:45 after making the 100k trek.

