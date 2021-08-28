Hotter N’ Hell 40 year rider

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Hotter N’ Hell Hundred continues to heat up the streets of Wichita Falls one rider has been a part of this special tradition since the very first year.

“I actually started 42 years ago when I moved to Carrollton. My next door neighbor was just getting into cycling and he dragged me into it. Then a couple of years later we heard about this ride and we decided to come up and give it a shot. It’s been going like that every since,” said Alfred Thibodeau Hotter N’ Hell rider.

For the past 40 years Hotter N’ Hell is an event hat has grown from 700 people to 10,000 . Thibodeau says it’s kept him in shape and feeling 73 years young.

“A hundred miles is a challenge and I like having a challenge on a regular basis. Some years I do 75 miles versus a 100 but most people look at me and say how old are,” said Thibodeau.

He says he has even rode his bike from his home town to Wichita falls but he doesn’t come for the medals or awards.

I don’t race but I race against myself. I just look and say okay what kind of a time do I have this year versus last year,’ said Thibodeau.

However it’s a unbroken tradition that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Last night he checked in and just said that this is my 40th ride. So we thought about it for a second and this was the 40th anniversary for the race. So we thought that was just amazing the dedication involved in riding in this one event for 40 years is amazing,” said Roc Patel Owner of Executive Inn & Suites.

“This is something that I hope goes on forever. It’s good for people but the first time you try to do a longer ride it’s going to be intimidating. Then all of a sudden these distances don’t mean anything and all of a sudden you can do it ,” said Thibodeau.

Alfred Thibodeau says as long as riders are lining up every year for Hotter N’ Hell, he will continue to show up and show out.

