City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Small plane crash outside Windthorst

No injuries reported
Plane crash
Plane crash(KAUZ)
By Michael Grace
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crash occurred just outside Windthorst at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities told News Channel Six that the pilot had complications with his two-engine plane while flying and landed in a pasture near Pennartz Road.

No other passengers were on board and officers say the pilot said he was fine after exiting the aircraft, but was transported to United Regional as a precaution.

Stick with News Channel Six for more updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on scene of rollover crash on FM 367 E
Law enforcement on scene at rollover crash on FM 367 E
Destiny Periguez
SAFB security forces member arrested after leaving scene of Burkburnett accident
David Shoop Jr. raised suspicion when a new car appeared in his driveway the same day he was...
WF man arrested after trading company car for new truck
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

Latest News

Hotter N’ Hell Hundred riders can rest easy after Hotter N’ Hell event wrap up
2021 Hotter N’ Hell blazes through WF
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred riders can rest easy after Hotter N’ Hell event wrap up
2021 Hotter N’ Hell blazes through WF
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Hotter 'N Hell 2021
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Photo Gallery: 40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders