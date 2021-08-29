Small plane crash outside Windthorst
No injuries reported
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crash occurred just outside Windthorst at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities told News Channel Six that the pilot had complications with his two-engine plane while flying and landed in a pasture near Pennartz Road.
No other passengers were on board and officers say the pilot said he was fine after exiting the aircraft, but was transported to United Regional as a precaution.
