Small plane crash outside Windthorst

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crash occurred just outside Windthorst at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities told News Channel Six that the pilot had complications with his two-engine plane while flying and landed in a pasture near Pennartz Road.

No other passengers were on board and officers say the pilot said he was fine after exiting the aircraft, but was transported to United Regional as a precaution.

