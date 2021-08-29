City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on scene of rollover crash on FM 367 E
Law enforcement on scene at rollover crash on FM 367 E
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Photo Gallery: 40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
Destiny Periguez
SAFB security forces member arrested after leaving scene of Burkburnett accident
Thibodeau says it’s kept him in shape and feeling 73 years young.
Hotter N’ Hell 40 year rider

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive at Dover Air Force...
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida