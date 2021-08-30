4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 4 deaths and 116 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday.
76 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 116 new cases and four new deaths reported this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|4
|40s, 50s, 60s, 90s
|116
|76
Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases. The Health District reported that only 7.4% of the new cases were vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County
- Texas to deploy more medical personnel, establish more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers
- Texoma hospitals feeling strain due to rising COVID cases
- Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity
- United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.