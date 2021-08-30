City Guide
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 4 deaths and 116 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday.

76 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 116 new cases and four new deaths reported this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, August 30, 2021440s, 50s, 60s, 90s11676

Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases. The Health District reported that only 7.4% of the new cases were vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

