City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Petrolia issues boil order

The City of Petrolia issued a boil order on Monday.
The City of Petrolia issued a boil order on Monday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Petrolia issued a boil order Monday after water pressure was lost due to a watermain blow-out.

City officials will inform customers as soon as lab testing is completed for safety purposes.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

All customers should boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Plane crash
Small plane crash outside Windthorst
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
UPDATE: Texoma Soldier Killed In Afghanistan
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Photo Gallery: 40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders

Latest News

Riverstar Casino will host a blood drive on Sept. 7
RiverStar Casino hosting blood drive
The tow truck can be seen on the right side of this picture.
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving truck theft
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida