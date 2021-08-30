City of Petrolia issues boil order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Petrolia issued a boil order Monday after water pressure was lost due to a watermain blow-out.

City officials will inform customers as soon as lab testing is completed for safety purposes.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

All customers should boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

