Hospice of Wichita Falls hosting volunteer training class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will be conducting a hospice volunteer training, beginning with an orientation on Monday, Sept. 13.

The event will cover patient and family support, community awareness, office support, and how to provide special skills and services. After the training, each volunteer can select the area that best fits their personality and schedule.

The class size will be limited due to COVID-19 concerns, and pre-registration is required.

Hospice of Wichita Falls has provided care to patients and families in Wichita Falls and North Central Texas since 1985. It is the only nonprofit hospice in the community, and the only one with a dedicated inpatient hospice center. The organization services all or parts of the following counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

Interested parties can visit the organization’s website or contact Darbi Glassburn, Director of Volunteer services, at (940) 691-0982.

