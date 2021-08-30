City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hospice of Wichita Falls hosting volunteer training class

(Source: Hospice of Wichita Falls)
(Source: Hospice of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will be conducting a hospice volunteer training, beginning with an orientation on Monday, Sept. 13.

The event will cover patient and family support, community awareness, office support, and how to provide special skills and services. After the training, each volunteer can select the area that best fits their personality and schedule.

The class size will be limited due to COVID-19 concerns, and pre-registration is required.

Hospice of Wichita Falls has provided care to patients and families in Wichita Falls and North Central Texas since 1985. It is the only nonprofit hospice in the community, and the only one with a dedicated inpatient hospice center. The organization services all or parts of the following counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

Interested parties can visit the organization’s website or contact Darbi Glassburn, Director of Volunteer services, at (940) 691-0982.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Plane crash
Small plane crash outside Windthorst
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
UPDATE: Texoma Soldier Killed In Afghanistan
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Photo Gallery: 40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders

Latest News

Riverstar Casino will host a blood drive on Sept. 7
RiverStar Casino hosting blood drive
Graham Steers Football Players (Graham, Texas)
News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham community invites you to support Steers football season
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred riders can rest easy after Hotter N’ Hell event wrap up
2021 Hotter N’ Hell blazes through WF
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Hotter 'N Hell 2021