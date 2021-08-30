City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Isolated pop-up showers are possible today

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with mostly sunny skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers cannot be ruled out of Tuesday’s forecast. Wednesday is looking hot and humid. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we will have an identical forecast. The high on Thursday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Each night will have a low of 70.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
Small plane crash outside Windthorst
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Photo Gallery: 40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders
Law enforcement on scene of rollover crash on FM 367 E
Law enforcement on scene at rollover crash on FM 367 E
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred riders can rest easy after Hotter N’ Hell event wrap up
2021 Hotter N’ Hell blazes through WF
Destiny Periguez
SAFB security forces member arrested after leaving scene of Burkburnett accident

Latest News

Upper 90′s heat returns this week
Low 90′s temps tomorrow
Low 90′s for Hotter’n Hell Weekend
Low 90′s for Hotter’n Hell Weekend
WIS
A Not So Hotter’N Hell Weekend