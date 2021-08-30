News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham community invites you to support Steers football season

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re taking you to Graham which is home to Steers football. The coaches, players, cheerleaders, and community have been gearing up for the season.

“I am excited, the players are excited, [...] everybody is excited,” Kenny Davidson, Head Football Coach, and Athletic Director said. “The fans are excited. They are ready to see what we’ve got.

Fans have been cheering on early fall sports, like volleyball, and Coach Davidson is excited to see those same fans, and then some on Friday nights on Newton Field. So are his players, like senior Tre Alveraz.

“Being a part of the football team is something I always wanted to do whenever I was growing up. It means a whole lot being with these guys and, you know, being a huge part of the team,” Alveraz said.

The Graham Steers have had a winning record for several years. Last year, the team made it to the state semi-finals. Coach Davidson said the pressure is on for the 2021-2022 team to follow in the footsteps of previous players. But it is not just the players that make the game. You cannot think about football without the cheerleaders.

“I’m really excited for the season. We’re going to have a lot of cool pep rallies,” Camryn Mills, a senior on the cheerleading squad said. “I’m excited to get the crowd super excited for all these boys to play. I think they’re going to be really good this year.”

The fans are looking forward to Graham Steers football. Season tickets are already being sold. The crowds help motivate the players and let them know they have that community support.

“Football is big in Texas. I mean, I’m not telling anybody something that they don’t know and it’s no difference here [in Graham.] They want a winning program and it’s a challenge. We start working driving home on the bus from our last loss of the season. We start planning and it’s an exciting thing,” Coach Davidson said.

For a closer look at the Graham Steers football schedule, head to GrahamISD.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

