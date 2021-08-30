City Guide
RiverStar Casino hosting blood drive

Riverstar Casino will host a blood drive on Sept. 7
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting a blood drive at The RiverStar Casino on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in the conference room of the casino. Interested parties can make an appointment by visiting OBI’s website.

All donors will receive Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing, which can help monitor diabetes risk, as well as a Bigfoot t-shit and a choice of tickets from three select events. These rewards are only available while supplies last, so make sure to sign up soon!

