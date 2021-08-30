City Guide
Texas deploys firefighters and other aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore...
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021(Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advert via REUTERS)
By JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he would deploy emergency resources to Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Texas will send a Chinook helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 fire engines, and 132 firefighters. The state has also sent the Texas A&M Task Force One to aid in urban search and rescue efforts.

“The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” Abbott said in a statement. “We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the people of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida and the first responders who have answered the call to protect and serve those affected by this storm.”

Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, on Sunday was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday but officials warned that flooding from storm surge will continue to affect parts of the state throughout the morning. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, urged residents to take precautions and “remain where you are.” More than 1 million people in Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi are without power, and New Orleans’ 911 services are experiencing “technical difficulties.”

In 2017, Louisiana sent members of its National Guard and other resources to Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

Abbott’s office said the Texas Department of Emergency Management will continue to monitor aid requests from Louisiana and provide additional help as is needed.

