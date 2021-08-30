City Guide
Upper 90′s heat returns this week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a slight break from the upper 90′s heat, by Tuesday it will feel like the end of August for sure. Tonight and tomorrow a few isolated showers will be possible. For Monday we look to have a high near 93. Wind will be out of the Northeast. Tuesday’s high will be near 96. As we get farther into the week it does look like our dewpoints drop into the 60′s which will bring slight relief from the humidity.

