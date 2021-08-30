City Guide
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving truck theft

The tow truck can be seen on the right side of this picture.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a truck theft that happened on Aug. 18.

The crime happened between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Montgomery Place.

An unknown suspect driving a white Dodge tow truck reportedly stole a white 2015 GMC Sierra truck and a white and black 28-foot Wells Cargo Trailer.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

